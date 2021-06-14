Rajasthan Child Rights Commission to identify children for COVID-19 relief

Those in rural areas had borne pandemic brunt because of poverty and vulnerability, says chairperson

The Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights will render assistance to voluntary groups in the identification of children who have lost their parents to the COVID-19 infection, for a financial relief package announced by the State government. The orphans will get an ex gratia of ₹1 lakh each, followed by a financial assistance every month.

Commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal said here on Monday though the pandemic had affected all sections during the last one year, children in the rural areas had borne the brunt because of poverty and vulnerability. Coupled with the child labour, the pandemic had brought havoc to children, she said.

Ms. Beniwal said at a virtual event here the community participation at the grassroots would help eradicate child labour and extend relief to the children affected by the pandemic. Banswara-based Vaagdhara group, which is working on the livelihood issues in the tribal areas, organised the event, attended by social activists and child rights volunteers.

As part of the Chief Minister’s Corona Baal Kalyan Yojana, the children who lost their parents will get, besides the ex gratia, ₹2,500 a month till they attain 18 years of age. They will be provided ₹5 lakh on the completion of 18 years as well as free senior secondary education and other benefits.

Vaagdhara programme facilitator Madhu Singh said the voluntary group was instrumental in the formation of “Baal Panchayats” in over 300 village panchayats and had worked for the declaration of 20 villages as child labour free. The office-bearers of the Baal Panchayats take the issues affecting them to the government functionaries for resolution.

Eradication of child labour

Banswara Child Welfare Committee’s newly elected chairperson Dilip Rokadia laid emphasis on collective efforts for eradication of child labour and said the parents planning to migrate to cities for employment should get their children linked with the government’s welfare schemes, including those for their unhindered education.

The work of children’s teams for saving other children from child labour during the pandemic was also applauded at the event. Ms. Beniwal interacted with Baal Panchayat member Ganesh Lal of Delia Talab village in Ghatol block, while praising him for informing the Child Line helpline, which took a prompt action to stop child labour in his area earlier this year.