Rajasthan Chief Minister orders survey to assess damage to crops due to rains

Mr. Gehlot said the families of those who died due to floods will be compensated from State Disaster Response Fund.

CUE API Jaipur
August 24, 2022 19:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference, at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Ahmedabad on August 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday instructed officials to conduct a survey to assess the loss of property due to the heavy rainfall in Kota and neighbouring areas.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, along with her son and Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, also conducted an aerial survey of flooded areas in Jhalawar, Kota and Baran districts.

According to a government spokesperson, officials have been asked to assess the damage to crops in flood-affected areas in the state.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gehlot said the families of those who died due to floods will be compensated from State Disaster Response Fund.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Many areas in Kota division and nearby areas have been flooded due to heavy rains in the last two days.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app