Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recovering well, says hospital

The Rajasthan Chief Minister had undergone an angioplasty

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had undergone an angioplasty on Friday after the detection of a block in one of his coronary arteries, is recovering well, said hospital officials on Saturday.

Mr. Gehlot had been admitted at the Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here, where post-operative and follow-up tests confirmed that he was recovering well. The hospital’s superintendent, Sudhir Bhandari, said Mr. Gehlot would spend the night in a ward at the Cardiology Department as a precaution. He was even made to walk in the ward, Dr. Bhandari said. A medical board would take a decision on his discharge on Sunday.

“Though patients are usually allowed to go home 24 hours after an angioplasty, we are taking precaution with regard to the Chief Minister’s discharge in view of his post-COVID-19 complications,” Dr. Bhandari said.

The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive on April 29 this year and had faced medical issues after his recovery.

A stent was placed in Mr. Gehlot’s left anterior descending artery, in which 90% blockade was found through CT-angiography. In a statement issued from the hospital, the Chief Minister said he would remain under observation for some time and would get well soon to once again serve the people of the State.