Rajasthan cancels X, XII board exams

Will shortly work out the modalities for compiling the results of students

Taking a cue from the CBSE’s decision, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced cancellation of the X and XII class examinations conducted by the State Board. The Cabinet was of the view that it would not be appropriate to hold the exams during the pandemic.

Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasra said here after the Cabinet meeting that the decision was taken keeping in view the risk posed to the health of about 21 lakh students of both classes.

“The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will shortly work out the modalities for compiling the results of students. We may consider holding the exams later for those willing to appear for the formal assessment once the situation normalises,” he said.

New academic session

He said the new academic session would start on June 7 with the number of staff permissible under the lockdown’s guidelines. The heads of the institutions will not insist on the presence of teachers in schools until the public transport resumes and the staff members find it easy to travel without the risk of contracting infection.

The Cabinet also decided to formulate a package for the children rendered orphan due to COVID-19. Besides, the second instalment of ₹1,000 each as financial assistance to 33 lakh poor, destitute and labourers’ families will be released this month.