Rajasthan Cabinet recommends Assembly session from July 31

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday decided to recommend convening of a new session of the State Assembly from July 31 amid the ongoing political turmoil. The Cabinet will send its note with the advice to Governor Kalraj Mishra in response to his missive containing some conditions, including giving a 21-day notice to summon the House.

The Cabinet members, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, deliberated on the Governor’s note at Mr. Gehlot’s official residence in Jaipur. At the meeting, they said they did not want any clash with the Governor, who was the “head of the family” and was bound by the government’s decisions.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas said after the meeting that the Cabinet note with the replies to all the queries raised by Mr. Mishra would be sent to the Raj Bhavan by the evening. The Governor has twice returned the Cabinet's recommendation to call the Assembly session.

“The Cabinet wants the Assembly session from July 31. We are sticking to our [original] demand,” Mr. Khachariawas said. He said the government hoped that the Governor would approve the proposal while respecting the Constitution which had clearly defined his role to function with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

In his latest missive to the State government, Mr. Mishra had on Monday asked for a response to three specific points of 21 days’ notice to enable all MLAs to attend the proceedings, video recording and live telecast of the floor test and precautions against the spread of COVID-19 during the sitting.

The Governor had also stated that only a written undertaking that the session’s agenda would include seeking a confidence vote to prove the government’s majority could form a basis for summoning the Assembly on a short notice.