Rajasthan cabinet expansion: BJP MLAs to take oath at Raj Bhavan

December 30, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - Jaipur

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office to the BJP MLAs at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan here

PTI

The Governor gave his consent for the ceremony, which will be held at Raj Bhawan at 3:15 p.m., the statement said. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Nearly a month after the Rajasthan election results were declared, several BJP MLAs will be inducted into the cabinet on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Mr. Mishra at Raj Bhavan and sought his permission for the swearing-in ceremony, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Mr. Mishra at Raj Bhavan and sought his permission for the swearing-in ceremony, according to an official statement.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ramganj Mandi MLA Madan Dilawar reached the BJP office here and met senior party leaders.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ramganj Mandi MLA Madan Dilawar reached the BJP office here and met senior party leaders.

Garhi MLA Kailash Meena arrived in Jaipur from Udaipur. Udaipur MLA Tarachand Jain also left for Jaipur.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are underway at Raj Bhavan.

Ahead of the cabinet expansion, Mr. Sharma met the BJP high command in Delhi on Friday.

The results for the Rajasthan assembly elections were announced on December 3 with the BJP winning 115 of the 199 seats on which polling was held.

The party declared Mr. Sharma, a first-time MLA, as the chief minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as his deputies on December 12.

