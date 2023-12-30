GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan cabinet expansion: BJP MLAs to take oath at Raj Bhavan

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office to the BJP MLAs at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan here

December 30, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
The Governor gave his consent for the ceremony, which will be held at Raj Bhawan at 3:15 p.m., the statement said. File

The Governor gave his consent for the ceremony, which will be held at Raj Bhawan at 3:15 p.m., the statement said. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Nearly a month after the Rajasthan election results were declared, several BJP MLAs will be inducted into the cabinet on Saturday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office to the BJP MLAs at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Mr. Mishra at Raj Bhavan and sought his permission for the swearing-in ceremony, according to an official statement.

The Governor gave his consent for the ceremony, which will be held at Raj Bhawan at 3:15 p.m., the statement said.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ramganj Mandi MLA Madan Dilawar reached the BJP office here and met senior party leaders.

Garhi MLA Kailash Meena arrived in Jaipur from Udaipur. Udaipur MLA Tarachand Jain also left for Jaipur.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are underway at Raj Bhavan.

Ahead of the cabinet expansion, Mr. Sharma met the BJP high command in Delhi on Friday.

The results for the Rajasthan assembly elections were announced on December 3 with the BJP winning 115 of the 199 seats on which polling was held.

The party declared Mr. Sharma, a first-time MLA, as the chief minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as his deputies on December 12.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.