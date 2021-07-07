Rajasthan Cabinet expansion a ‘work in progress’, says Maken

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken at a meeting with PCC office-bearers in Jaipur on Tuesday.

JAIPUR

07 July 2021 00:08 IST

‘Difference of opinion among members is found in every political party’

The Cabinet expansion and political appointments in Rajasthan were a “work in progress” and a decision on these subjects would be taken soon, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken said here on Tuesday during his two-day visit to the State Capital.

Mr. Maken said talks were being held with all Congress leaders on these issues.

He told reporters at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters here that there were vacancies in the State Cabinet, while the political appointments, along with the appointment of district and block presidents, were also to be made. “We will take everyone along in this exercise,” the Congress leader said.

Infighting between MLAs

Mr. Maken’s visit assumed significance amid the infighting between the Congress MLAs from the rival camps of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The Pilot loyalists have expressed resentment over being ignored even a year after the political crisis caused by their rebellion.

The AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, who met the party leaders from the rival factions, was likely to meet Mr. Gehlot as well. While the legislators were staking their claims to key posts, Mr. Maken said the difference of opinion among the members is found in every political party, Congress being no exception.

PCC meeting

He also attended a meeting with the PCC office-bearers to deliberate on the ruling party’s outreach programme to provide succour to the covid-affected families and an 11-day-long agitation, beginning on Wednesday, against price rise and the constant increase in the prices of petroleum products.