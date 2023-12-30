ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Cabinet: Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 MLAs sworn in as Ministers

December 30, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Jaipur

Of these, 12 were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, five as Ministers of State (independent charge) and five as Ministers of State.

PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma with MLA Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore during an event in Jaipur. Rajyavardhan Singh and 11 others were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers as the Rajasthan government was expanded on December 30. | Photo Credit: PTI

Twenty-two BJP MLAs were sworn in as Ministers of the Rajasthan government during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on December 30.

Of these, 12 were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, five as Ministers of State (independent charge) and five as Ministers of State.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the MLAs during the ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan Cabinet are Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and Sumit Godara.

Sanjay Sharma, Gautam Kumar, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Surendra Pal Singh and Heeralal Nagar took oath as Ministers of State (independent charge).

Ahead of the cabinet expansion, Mr. Sharma met the BJP high command in Delhi on Friday.

The results for the Rajasthan assembly elections were announced on December 3 with the BJP winning 115 of the 199 seats on which polling was held.

The party declared Mr. Sharma, a first-time MLA, as the chief minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as his deputies on December 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US