Rajasthan bypolls | CM Gehlot accuses BJP leaders of making ‘unrestrained’ comments against State government

On the appointment of Harish Chaudhary as the AICC in-charge of Punjab, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it is the good fortune of Rajasthan and it is a symbol of hard work, loyalty and commitment of party workers and leaders.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused BJP leaders of making “unrestrained” statements against his government during campaigning for bypolls to Dhariyavad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats.

He also expressed confidence that the Congress will win both the seats.

"I have heard the BJP will come fourth in Vallabhnagar… so they (BJP) are a little nervous and keep giving unrestrained statements," Mr. Gehlot told reporters when asked about the saffron party targeting the State government over law and order and other issues.

Polling for the two seats will be held on October 30, while counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Also read: Congress, BJP announce candidates for Rajasthan bypolls

“We do our work. We are talking on the basis of the achievements in the last two-and-a-half years. This is our agenda to work further.

“We are making a promise with the people that they give us one more chance so that the government becomes strong and works for development. This is our theme in Vallabhnagar and Dhariyavad. There is a good response and hopefully we will win both the seats,” the Chief Minister noted.

Mr. Gehlot also met veteran Gandhian S.N. Subbarao, who is admitted at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, and enquired about his well-being.

Commenting on the alleged custodial death of Arun Valmiki, he said, "The incident is very unfortunate. In Uttar Pradesh, you are aware that such incidents keep happening. The way the policemen from Agra took Valmiki’s relatives away from Bharatpur (in Rajasthan)…is wrong and unfortunate."

"I understand that I should write a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I have sought complete information from the Inspector General of Police concerned,” he added.

Valmiki, a sanitation worker, was accused of stealing ₹25 lakh from the storage room of Jagdishpura Police Station in Agra on Saturday night.

He allegedly fell sick and died during a raid on Tuesday at his house in Agra that police conducted to recover the stolen money. Police has since said he died of a heart attack citing a post mortem report.

Five Bharatpur-based relatives of Valmiki had met the Rajasthan Chief Minister on Friday demanding protection from U.P. Police.

On ‘Prashashan Shehro/Gaon Ke Sang’ campaign, Mr. Gehlot said good work is being done, but there are also shortcomings, which will be removed gradually.

On the power crisis arising due to coal supply, he said he talked to his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday about mining from coal blocks in Chhattisgarh. Due to the efforts of the Rajasthan government, the situation is very much under control, Mr. Gehlot added.

Replying to a question on appointment of Rajasthan Minister Harish Chaudhary as Congress’ Punjab State in-charge, he said it is the good fortune of Rajasthan and it is a symbol of hard work, loyalty and commitment of party workers and leaders.

“Many people of Rajasthan are working in the central organisation. Regarding Rajasthan, there has been a perception in the All India Congress Committee that if the people of the State are given responsibility, they do it with full devotion and sincerity. That is why Rahul Gandhi has given the responsibility,” he commented.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was made party in-charge in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gehlot refuted media reports that he met with Rahul Gandhi on October 16 in Delhi.


