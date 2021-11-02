Rajasthan bypolls | Counting of votes for Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad seats begin

Jaipur

Voting for the two seats was held on October 30.

The counting of votes polled in Assembly bypolls for Rajasthan's Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) seats began amid tight security arrangements on Tuesday.

The counting started at 8.00 a.m. at the District Headquarters as per the COVID-19 related guidelines of the Election Commission of India, according to a spokesperson.

As many as 16 candidates— nine in Vallabhnagar and seven in Dhariawad —are in the fray.

The counting for Dhariawad constituency is taking place at the Government Senior Secondary School, Neemuch Naaka, Pratapgarh while the counting for Vallabhnagar is going on at Mohanlal Sukhadia University Campus in Udaipur; the counting of votes will be completed in 24 and 23 rounds respectively.

Polling was recorded at 71.72% in Vallabhnagar and 69.10% in Dhariawad.

The bypolls were held due to the demise of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

In the house of 200, the ruling Congress has 106 MLAs, while the BJP has 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has three, the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party have two each, the Rashtriya Lok Dal has one and 13 are independent legislators.