Rajasthan Budget’s agri-tech mission set to promote farm mechanisation

February 22, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - JAIPUR

The agricultural technology mission established under the separate agriculture Budget, presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on February 10 for the second successive year, is set to promote farm mechanisation in Rajasthan with provision for subsidy on the purchase of equipment. Over 43,300 farmers in the State have already benefited from the scheme.

While this year’s Budget has made a provision for subsidy worth ₹250 crore to 1 lakh farmers on the purchase of agricultural equipment, ₹91.44 crore was paid as subsidy to agriculturists under mission mode over the last four years. The financial support has provided significant assistance for tasks related to ploughing, sowing of seeds, irrigation of land, and harvesting of crops.

State Agriculture Commissioner Kana Ram said here on Tuesday that the subsidy payable for up to 50% of the cost of farm equipment would help small and marginal farmers, and increase agricultural production as well as productivity of land. The positive role of subsidy in income augmentation for farmers had already been established, Mr. Ram said.

The agri-tech mission envisages subsidy on the purchase of hand-operated, power-operated, tractor-operated and automatic equipment. In addition to small and marginal farmers, agriculturists belonging to Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and women farmers, have been given preference in the initiative.

Mr. Ram said farmers had been given the option of availing of the subsidy by applying through their Jan Aadhaar cards on the Raj Kisan Saathi portal along with the necessary documents.

Farmer Shravan Lal in Jaipur district’s Dehra village said he had earlier been using hired machines for the works on his agricultural field, and had recently availed of the subsidy for purchasing a plough and a seed sowing machine. “With all the tasks completed on time, I have obtained a better yield on my land,” he said.

The agriculture Budget has also made a provision of ₹35 crore for providing chaff cutter machines at subsidised prices to 50,000 farmers engaged in cattle rearing. Moreover, ₹40 crore will be spent on providing 1,000 drones to graduates in agriculture and unemployed youths, in addition to the drones being made available at the custom hiring centres.