Rajasthan brings eastern canal project back to centre stage

The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, which proposes to transfer excess waters from the Chambal river basin to 13 districts facing water scarcity, was once again highlighted at the national level with the State Water Resources Minister B.D. Kalla seeking a special Central assistance for it. He also sought preference for the desert State because of its difficult geography.

₹43,000 crore sought

Addressing a conference of State Ministers on Jal Jeevan Mission in New Delhi on Monday, Mr. Kalla sought an assistance of ₹43,000 crore for the ERCP and the Chambal-Brahmani-Bisalpur link project for permanent solution to the drinking water problem. He said development of water resources and linking of surface water bodies were the key areas of work in the State.

The ERCP has come to the centre stage of demands raised by the State after the formation of the Congress government, which has been reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the promises made in his election rallies for declaring it a national project.

The previous BJP government in the State had also lobbied for the Centre’s approval for the ambitious project with an estimated budget of ₹40,000 crore as a major initiative for interlinking of rivers. The Central Water Commission has already given in-principle approval to the project’s feasibility report.

Cabinet note

Besides supplying drinking water in 13 districts, the mega project will also provide irrigation water to an additional 2 lakh hectares of land.

The Union Ministry of Water Resources had reportedly finalised a Cabinet note on the ERCP as an intra-basin water transfer scheme last year.

The project, linking Parvati, Kalisindh and Chambal rivers, is expected to benefit 40% of the State’s population with the supply of drinking and irrigation water. It will also supply water to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and take care of the flood and drought situation in the area.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had affirmed at the 5th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog earlier this year that the ERCP would facilitate solution of the water scarcity issue in eastern and south-eastern districts of the State at least till 2051.

The ERCP will ensure availability of water in Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur districts and create an additional command area of 2 lakh hectares for irrigation.

It will facilitate restoration of dependable yield of the existing 26 major and medium irrigation projects en route — reduced to 30% — to their original status.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Mr. Kalla also raised the issue of availability of water under the Jal Jeevan Mission and said the target for Rajasthan should be enhanced from the supply of 55 litres of water per person per day to 70 litres.

He said the Centre should also pay ₹5,073 crore of its share in the implementation of various rural water supply schemes in the State.