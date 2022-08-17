Rajasthan-bound train derails in Maharashtra, no casualties

The incident occurred around 1.20 am between Gudhma and Gondia railway stations.

PTI Nagpur
August 17, 2022 09:40 IST

Four wheels of an express train going from Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan got off the tracks in Gondia district of Maharashtra after it hit a goods train from behind in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 17, 2022, although nobody was seriously injured, an official said.

"Prima facie, the loco pilot of the express — Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Express (20843) — could not control the train, due to which it hit the brake van of a goods train that was standing ahead of it," a senior SECR official said.

"Due to the impact, four wheels of a coach of the express train got off the tracks. But no passenger was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few received minor injuries. One passenger suffering from anxiety was admitted to a hospital," he said.

After being alerted, a medical relief train and railway officials reached the accident site, he added.

Restoration work was carried out immediately, after which the express train continued its further journey, the official said.

