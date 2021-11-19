Rajasthan BJP MLA booked in second rape case in 10 months

Earlier, a woman from Madhya Pradesh had accused Pratap Lal Bheel of raping her in February this year

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Rajasthan has been booked in a rape case, the second such case against him in a span of 10 months.

A First Information Report against Pratap Lal Bheel, representing the reserved constituency of Gogunda in Udaipur district, was registered following a complaint lodged by a 37-year-old woman.

Earlier, another woman from Madhya Pradesh had accused Mr. Bheel, 52, of raping her in February this year. A case under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the MLA at Sukher police station based on the woman’s complaint.

In the latest case, the woman submitted a written complaint to Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar, alleging that she met Mr. Bheel two years ago while looking for a job. She said the MLA abused her sexually for almost two years. He had said that he would help her get a job and had promised to marry her.

Mr. Bheel stopped taking the woman’s calls after the recent Assembly by-election in Vallabhnagar and started threatening her, according to the complaint. The case was registered at Ambamata police station on Wednesday and the woman’s medical examination was done after recording of her statement.

Police said the investigation in both cases was being conducted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Mr. Bheel has denied the allegations.