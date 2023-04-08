HamberMenu
Rajasthan BJP meets 2008 Jaipur blast victims in the wake of acquittal of all accused

The blasts had claimed 71 lives and injured 185 others.

April 08, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Rajendra Rathore. File

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore on April 8 met 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast victims at their residence to express solidarity with them following the acquittal of all accused in the case. The blasts had claimed 71 lives and injured 185 others.

BJP in the wake of the acquittal order blamed the Congress government for weak lobbying in the case. "We have met the family members of blast victims. We will make a special package for them if the BJP comes to power and will try for their rehabilitation," Mr. Rathore told reporters in Jaipur.

Asked whether BJP will take up the matter in the Supreme Court, Mr. Rathore said the party has made a strategy and talks on it are on.

"It is the duty of the State government that they should appeal. But if we victims appeal to us, then we too will knock on the doors of the Supreme Court and hire top lawyers," he said.

Rajasthan High Court had on March 29 acquitted four accused who were sentenced to death by a special court in 2019. The high court also pulled up the probe agency for poor investigation.

