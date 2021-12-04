Rajasthan bats for coordination to resolve inter-State disputes

JAIPUR

04 December 2021 20:49 IST

Water sharing, locust attack, air pollution caused by stubble burning are some of them

Rajasthan has laid emphasis on mutual coordination and negotiations to resolve inter-State disputes in the northern region. The issues pending with the States and Union Territories could be addressed with the preparation of central database and execution of projects with a timely action by the Governments concerned.

A six-member delegation, headed by Planning and Food & Civil Supplies Secretary Naveen Jain, attended the 19th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Northern Zonal Council in Shimla over the week-end. Mr. Jain said here the issues affecting Rajasthan were discussed with the stress on their early resolution.

The committee identified 47 issues and discussed the strategies to address them. They included water disputes, locust attack, air pollution caused by stubble burning, railway projects, cyber crimes and new transport routes.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jain said 28 matters related to Rajasthan were discussed at the meeting, held under the aegis of the Inter-State Council Secretariat. The next meeting will be held shortly with the Union Home Minister.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh presided over the meeting. In addition to Rajasthan, the delegations from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir took part.