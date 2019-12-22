Rajasthan bags four prizes for job guarantee scheme

Rajasthan has bagged four prizes for its performance under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.
The Union Ministry of Rural Development has especially praised the State’s initiative of geotagging the NREGA works in Kota district.
Union Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar gave away the prizes at a function in New Delhi over the weekend.
The prizes were given to the Zila Parishad officials and panchayat representatives of Kota, Dungarpur, Bhilwara and Jaisalmer districts.
The achievements of the Panchayati Raj bodies in the NREGA works included construction of watershed structures and strengthening of rural infrastructure.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.