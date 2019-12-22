Rajasthan bags four prizes for job guarantee scheme

Rajasthan has bagged four prizes for its performance under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has especially praised the State’s initiative of geotagging the NREGA works in Kota district.

Union Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar gave away the prizes at a function in New Delhi over the weekend.

The prizes were given to the Zila Parishad officials and panchayat representatives of Kota, Dungarpur, Bhilwara and Jaisalmer districts.

The achievements of the Panchayati Raj bodies in the NREGA works included construction of watershed structures and strengthening of rural infrastructure.