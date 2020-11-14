Rajasthan bags award for water management

JAIPUR

14 November 2020 01:33 IST

Rajasthan has bagged third prize among the top States under the National Water Awards-2019 for its outstanding work in the field of water resources management.

The award given in the general category recognises the State’s achievements in water use efficiency, water harvesting and micro-irrigation with solar pumps.

State Water Resources Secretary Naveen Mahajan received the award from Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu at a virtual event earlier this week. Mr. Mahajan said here on Friday that this was the seventh prize in the water sector received by the State during the last 15 months.

