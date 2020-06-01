Rajasthan back to normal as most curbs go

Folk artistes perform at the historic Jantar Mantar in Jaipur on Monday after relaxation of lockdown.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asks people to remain alert as COVID-19 very much remains a threat

Except the hotspots where curfew was clamped to check the spread of COVID-19, shops and offices reopened in all the towns of Rajasthan and traffic on the roads became normal with the movement of private and commercial vehicles across the State on Monday. The State government’s guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown gave wide-ranging relaxations to the public at large.

Under the new guidelines applicable till June 30, the State government has done away with the zone system for classification of districts according to their virus infection cases. Though the Union Home Ministry has permitted opening of shopping malls and places of worship from June 8, they will continue to remain closed in the State.

The Walled City of Jaipur, where curfew was in force since March 26 for prevention of community spread of COVID-19, witnessed heavy congestion on the roads, as people ventured out to buy essential items. Policemen forced the closure of several shops where huge crowds had gathered without paying attention to the social distancing norms.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the people of the State to remain alert, saying the COVID-19 remained “very much a threat” and the fight was still on. “Our safety lies in following the guidelines of personal hygiene and social distancing. We need to take all precautions compulsorily until we overcome,” he said.

Containment zones

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said 23 containment zones around the houses of COVID-19 patients had been identified in Ramganj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Kotwali and Nahargarh areas in the Walled City, where curfew would remain in force. Some densely populated narrow lanes and markets in the Walled City will also remain closed.

Historical monuments and tourist places in the State reopened after over two months of closure.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums organised cultural events and performances by folk artistes at 32 monuments, including in Jaipur, on the occasion. The monuments will open four days a week for the first two weeks in June and will later open daily for the tourists.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Swarup, who issued the guidelines for lockdown 5.0, said the new rules were aimed at “cautious resumption” of normalcy through precautionary and safety measures.