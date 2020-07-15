Rajasthan Assembly Speaker issues notices to Sachin Pilot, 18 others

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi on Wednesday issued notices to Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs of the Congress, after the ruling party sought their disqualification from the Assembly for their ‘anti-party activities’.

Mr. Pilot, along with the legislators supporting him, had skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings held here on Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday’s meeting passed a resolution seeking action against Mr. Pilot, two Ministers and the MLAs who were absent.

Mr. Pilot and the other MLAs have been asked to respond to the notices by Friday, according to the office of the Assembly Speaker.

The Congress had filed a petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification of 19 MLAs, including Mr. Pilot, Mr. Vishvendra Singh and Mr. Ramesh Meena. It said they had defied the party’s whip issued to all of its legislators making it mandatory for them to be present at the CLP meetings.