Rajasthan Assembly session to begin from February 10

The budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly will begin from February 10. Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday gave permission to convene the budget session, which will be the sixth during the current Assembly, after declaring the prorogation of fifth session.
The fifth session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on November 2, 2020, after the passage of three Bills to stop the applicability of the Centre’s new agriculture sector laws in the State. The Bills were put to vote following a walkout staged by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.
The proposal for convening the budget session was to be placed in a State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, but it was cancelled following the death of Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.
The proposal was later approved through circulation among the Cabinet members before its referral to the Raj Bhavan.
