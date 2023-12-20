Rajasthan Assembly session for swearing-in of MLAs to begin today

December 20, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - JAIPUR

A two-day session of the Rajasthan Assembly will begin here on Wednesday for the swearing-in of the newly elected MLAs and election of the new Speaker. Pro-tem Speaker Kalicharan Saraf will administer the Oath of Office to the new legislators.

Governor Kalraj Mishra summoned the first session of the 16th State Assembly by an order issued here on Tuesday. The session will begin with the oath-taking by 199 newly elected MLAs. On Thursday, the oath-taking of the legislators will be completed and will be followed by the election of the Assembly Speaker, as per the rules and procedure of the House.

The ruling BJP has already announced the name of Ajmer North MLA and former Minister Vasudev Devnani as the new Speaker. The Opposition Congress is yet to decide on the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), who will also be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

The polling for the 2023 Assembly election was held on 199 of the 200 seats following the postponement of the election in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur constituency because of the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner. The polling in Karanpur will now be held on January 5 and result declared on January 8.

