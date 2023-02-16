Rajasthan Assembly polls | AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to address rallies on February 18-19

February 16, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Jaipur

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been trying to strengthen his party's base in Rajasthan, will address public rallies in Bharatpur and Tonk districts of the State on February 18 and 19. The Rajasthan Assembly polls are slated later this year. It will be the second visit of Mr. Owaisi to the State since September last year.

According to party officials, Mr. Owaisi will address a rally at Kaman in Bharatpur on Saturday. He will start the tour from Tapukda (Alwar) where he will inaugurate the party office and then hold a 'J an Sampark' programme in Ramgarh. "On Sunday, Mr. Owaisi will visit Tonk and hold a public rally at the Gandhi ground," Jameel Khan, State convenor of the party, said.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is aiming to cover six Assembly constituencies in Mewat region, including Kaman, Ramgarh, Nagar and Tijara, during the Alwar-Bharatpur tour of the State on Saturday. The party is planning to contest from these seats. “We have identified 30 seats where the party will contest the Assembly elections. We are focussing on seats such as Adarsh Nagar Kishanpole and Hawamahal in Jaipur, Soorsagar in Jodhpur and other seats in districts such as Barmer, Jaisalmer, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Tonk, Sawaimadhopur, Alwar and Bharatpur,” Mr. Khan said.

He said the party will focus on the issues of minority affairs, development and education this election. “Despite tall promises made by the Congress party in the 2018 Assembly elections, Tonk lacks development. Tonk did not get any benefit from MLA Sachin Pilot. Similar is the condition of Mewat region where there is no development,” he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is the Tonk MLA, while State Education Minister Zahida Khan is the MLA from Kaman. Mr. Owaisi has been frequently visiting the northern State since last year. He had addressed rallies at Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Nagaur in September last.