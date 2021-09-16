Rajasthan Assembly adjourned

JAIPUR

16 September 2021 00:32 IST

Amid high drama after a constant ruckus over different issues, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi on Wednesday abruptly adjourned the ongoing session sine die, while observing that neither the treasury bench nor the Opposition could dictate their terms to the presiding officer.

The session began last week in continuation of the Budget session, which was not prorogued.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal clashed with the Speaker while insisting on speaking about the behaviour of Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members earlier in the day. Mr. Joshi said the House, which had witnessed repeated adjournments amid the pandemonium, should conduct the rest of its business in proper order.

When Mr. Dhariwal continued to speak, the Speaker said the Assembly “could not be run like this”, and announced the sine die adjournment. The sudden adjournment left all the members shocked and bewildered.