Rajasthan Assembly adjourned for the day after obituary references

Jaipur:

09 September 2021 12:22 IST

The session started with Assembly Speaker C. P. Joshi appreciating the contributions of the late leaders.

The proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly were adjourned for the day on Thursday after paying obituary references to departed leaders.

The session started with Assembly Speaker C. P. Joshi appreciating the contributions of the late leaders. He asked the members to observe a two-minute silence in their remembrance.

The House paid tributes to former Rajasthan Governor and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia, former Governor of Kerala and Bihar Raghunadan Bhatia, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan, former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and others. Members also paid tributes to those killed in lightning strikes on July 11 in Jaipur, Dholpur and Kota in the State.

Advertising

Advertising