Rajasthan Assembly adjourned as sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha, BJP MLAs create ruckus

July 24, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Jaipur

Rajendra Gudha, who held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked on July 21.

PTI

Rajendra Gudha. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned after sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha, aided by BJP MLAs, created unruly scenes in the House during Zero Hour on July 24.

Mr. Gudha, who was sacked as Minister of State on July 21 after he cornered his own Congress government in the Assembly, reached near Speaker C. P. Joshi's chair with a "red diary" and had an argument with him. As Mr. Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the speaker asked him to come to his chamber.

After some time, Mr. Gudha reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak. Ugly scenes were witnessed at this time and the BJP MLAs too created an uproar and stormed the well of the House over the issue of the "red diary". The Speaker then adjourned the House.

Before the House began in the morning, Mr. Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" details about the "red diary" in the Assembly. He said the diary contained some "secrets".

Mr. Gudha, who held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked on Friday evening, hours after he cornered the State government over the law and order situation and women safety in the Assembly.

