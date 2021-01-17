Rajasthan approves proposal to ease marriage registration process

CM approves proposal for necessary amendments to the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act 2009.

Additional District Marriage Registration Officers and Block Marriage Registration Officers will be appointed according to requirements and the process of marriage registration will be simplified in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the necessary amendments to the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act 2009, according to a release issued by the Planning and Statistics Department here.

According to the proposal of the department, Additional District Marriage Registration Officers and Block Marriage Registration Officers will be appointed according to requirements, in addition to District Marriage Registration Officers.

The process of marriage registration will also be simplified after making necessary changes related to the age for marriage registration, the method of memorandum etc., according to the release.

Mr. Gehlot also cleared another proposal of the department for changes in the Rajasthan Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, 2000 to facilitate the registration of births after 15 years.