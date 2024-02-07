Rajasthan appoints task force for identifying new expressways

February 07, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan has appointed a task force for identifying new expressways to connect more cities with the network of roads for fast movement of traffic.

The new expressways will facilitate seamless transportation of people and goods and enhance tourism and economic development along the routes in the State.

The identification and construction of new expressways was one of the promises made in the BJP’s manifesto for the 2023 State Assembly election. The task force was appointed after an approval by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who holds the PWD portfolio.

Ms. Kumari said here on Tuesday that the task force would submit its report to the State government within six months after looking into the scope for construction of new expressways. The task force will get the opinion of subject experts during the performance of its task.

