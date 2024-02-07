GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan appoints task force for identifying new expressways

February 07, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister designate Bhajan Lal Sharma with his deputy Diya Kumari in Jaipur. File photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister designate Bhajan Lal Sharma with his deputy Diya Kumari in Jaipur. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan has appointed a task force for identifying new expressways to connect more cities with the network of roads for fast movement of traffic.

The new expressways will facilitate seamless transportation of people and goods and enhance tourism and economic development along the routes in the State.

The identification and construction of new expressways was one of the promises made in the BJP’s manifesto for the 2023 State Assembly election. The task force was appointed after an approval by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who holds the PWD portfolio.

Ms. Kumari said here on Tuesday that the task force would submit its report to the State government within six months after looking into the scope for construction of new expressways. The task force will get the opinion of subject experts during the performance of its task.

Related Topics

road transport / public works & infrastructure / Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.