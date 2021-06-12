Rajasthan announces package for COVID-19 orphans, widows

JAIPUR

12 June 2021 21:11 IST

They will get an ex gratia of ₹1 lakh each, followed by a financial assistance every month

The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a financial relief package for the children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 infection and the women whose husbands died of the disease. They will get an ex gratia of ₹1 lakh each, followed by a financial assistance every month.

As part of the Chief Minister’s Corona Baal Kalyan Yojana, the children will get ₹2,500 a month till they attain 18 years of age. They will be provided an assistance of ₹5 lakh on the completion of 18 years and free senior secondary education and other benefits.

The women will be given ₹1 lakh and a pension of ₹1,500 a month, irrespective of their age and financial status. They will also get ₹1,000 a month for raising their children and ₹2,000 per year for their school books and uniform. The amount will be calculated for each child separately.

Preference in admissions to hostels

The State government has formulated the package following the instructions of CM Ashok Gehlot, who was concerned about the future of such orphans and women.

Official sources said here the girls of these families studying in the college would be given preference in the admissions to the hostels run by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. The youth will also get priority in the sanctioning and payment of unemployment allowance.