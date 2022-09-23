Rajasthan allots ₹200 crore for free sanitary napkins to women, girls

The Women and Child Development Minister said the 'I Am Shakti Udan' scheme is being implemented in a phased manner in the entire State

PTI Jaipur:
September 23, 2022 19:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rajasthan government has made a provision of ₹200 crore in the 2022-23 budget to provide free sanitary napkins to women and girls, State minister Mamta Bhupesh said on Friday.

Ms. Bhupesh, the Women and Child Development Minister, said the 'I Am Shakti Udan' scheme is being implemented in a phased manner in the entire State.

Rajasthan is the first State in the country where such as scheme is being implemented on a large scale, she told the assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been no change in the size of free sanitary napkins being given to women and girls in rural areas, she said.

Ms. Bhupesh said that a budgetary provision of ₹200 crore has been made in the financial year 2022-23 for the scheme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Supply orders have been issued to provide free sanitary napkins to over 1.15 crore beneficiaries at 60,361 anganwadi centers in 33 districts, and 26.48 lakh beneficiaries in 34,104 government schools in the State, the minister said.

In the last one year, Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) has provided free sanitary napkins to 26,220 schools in 31 districts, and 31,255 anganwadi centers in 23 districts. A total of ₹104.78 crore has been spent by RMSCL for the purpose, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health and hygiene
Rajasthan
Jaipur

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app