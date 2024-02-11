GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajasthan aims to meet Jal Jeevan Mission targets

February 11, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

In an aim to implement the Centre’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the State, the BJP government in Rajasthan has instructed water engineers to carry out quality testing by monitoring the situation at the grassroot level, and has said that issues must be “urgently resolved” to meet the targets set under the mission and ensure piped water supply to all villages.

The JJM envisages the supply of safe drinking water through tap connections to all rural households by the end of 2024, and has set a target to supply 55 litres of water per person, per day, to every household in villages where the people have been facing water scarcity.

Public Health Engineering Department’s Secretary Samit Sharma said here on Saturday that the officers in charge of the 10 divisions and all the 50 districts in the State have been appointed to address the grievances of the people. In each district, the two most populous towns and villages will be selected for resolving the problems related to shortage of drinking water.

Mr. Sharma added that the officers will closely monitor the progress of projects under the JJM, make surprise inspections, and regularly submit reports to the State government for further action.

The JJM envisages the supply of safe drinking water through tap connections to all rural households by the end of 2024.

In Rajasthan, the action plans to achieve the targets under the mission are based on water availability, rainfall pattern, drought situation, groundwater level, water harvesting, water-borne diseases and the situation of water resources in each village.

The State government has made arrangements for the training of the members of village-level committees to make them aware of the operation of schemes, water conservation, efficient use of drinking water, and bank account operations. The district and village action plans, presented and approved by the Gram Sabhas, have also played an important role in meeting the water needs of different areas.

The water and sanitation committees appointed at various levels during the previous Congress regime had played an active role in providing water connections in households, and had ensured public participation in the drinking water schemes.

The Congress government had several times raised the demand for changes in the norms for Central assistance for the JJM to reduce the financial burden on the States by providing the share in 90:10 ratio for the Centre and States, instead of the present 50:50.

