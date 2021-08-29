Rajasthan adopts unique farming model

JAIPUR

29 August 2021

A unique “ease of doing farming” model has been adopted in Rajasthan with the launch of Raj Kisan Saathi portal, connecting the farmers with digital technology to promote advanced agriculture and agricultural marketing. As a single window solution, the portal will issue various licences and accept applications for schemes in the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said here on Saturday that the portal would have a total of 144 modules on agriculture and related departments and enable the farmers to apply for the schemes on farm ponds, water tanks, irrigation pipeline, agricultural equipment, sprinklers and greenhouse sheds.

CM Ashok Gehlot had announced the initiative in the 2019-20 Budget on the lines of “ease of doing business”. Mr. Kataria said the portal would make all processes easy and paperless.

