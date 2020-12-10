Rajasthan ACB questions Baran Collector

Baran Collector Indra Singh Rao was interrogated by a team of the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a bribery case on Thursday after he was removed from the post. Mr. Rao’s personal assistant was caught red-handed for taking a bribe of ₹1.40 lakh allegedly on his behalf.
ACB sources said Mr. Rao’s name had been included in the first information report registered in the case and his mobile phone seized for checking call records. The Personnel Department had on Wednesday night issued an order putting Mr. Rao at the awaiting posting order (APO) status till further orders.
The Collector’s PA, Mahaveer Nagar, was arrested while taking the bribe for issuing a no-objection certificate for a petrol pump. During preliminary questioning, Mr. Nagar confessed that he had demanded the bribe on behalf of Mr. Rao, to whom he was supposed to give ₹1 lakh and keep the rest as his share.
The ACB sleuths have recovered incriminating documents from Mr. Nagar’s residence in Baran. The documents pertained to agricultural land and properties registered in the names of his relatives and eight bank accounts and bank lockers.
