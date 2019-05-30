Raj Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar

A day after opposition parties hinted that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) could be part of the larger front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance in the Assembly polls, MNS chief Raj Thackeray reportedly held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday evening.

The meeting, which took place at Mr. Pawar’s residence, lasted for about 45 minutes. Earlier on Tuesday Opposition parties had agreed to keep the Congree-NCP on track for the Assembly polls, despite the drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls. The opposition leaders had said that while there was no discussion on making MNS a part of the opposition front, it did not write-off the possibility.

The meeting between Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Pawar is an indication that the MNS could be part of the opposition alliance and contest Assembly polls. However, MNS and NCP leaders said they did not have any idea on the discussion between two leaders. “If the meeting has taken place, then it is between the two top leaders of the each party and we have no details,” said NCP’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik.

Both leaders had several meeting prior to Lok Sabha polls. The MNS did not contest the Lok Sabha polls, but Mr. Thackeray campaigned against the BJP, holding several rallies which drew crowds.

However, the saffron alliance won 41 of the 48 seats in the State. The Congress and NCP could win only five seats together. The poll result was also seen as a failure of Mr. Thackeray as it was claimed that he failed to convert his party’s votes in favour of the opposition.