Raj Thackeray meets Maharashtra CM on toll, Marathi signboard issues

December 03, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - MUMBAI

Meeting comes a day after MNS workers protested in Pune over several shops not having signboards in Marathi

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray (right) meets with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter’s Varsha residence in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Saturday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the issues of Marathi signboards put up outside shops and toll collection in the State.

The meeting took place at Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister, the CM’s office said.

On Friday, the MNS protested in various parts of Pune over several shops not having signboards in Marathi. Videos of the protest went viral on social media.

Later, a case was registered against the party leaders for allegedly vandalising shops that did not have signboards in Marathi.

