Raj Thackeray firm on deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques

MNS chief says he has no interest to disturb peace in Maharashtra by causing riots

Refusing to budge on the issue of removing loudspeakers from mosques, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday warned Muslims that if they do not accept his request, then he should not be held responsible for what occurs in Maharashtra after May 4.

He reiterated that he had no interest or the need to disturb peace in Maharashtra by causing riots. “I do not want to poison Id festivities. But after that [May 4], we will not listen. I urge all my Hindu brothers to play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. If you [the Muslim community] do not listen humbly to our requests, we will have no option left,” Mr. Thackeray said.

Addressing a jam-packed audience in Aurangabad’s Marathwada Sanskruti Mandal ground, Mr. Thackeray, in a bid to reaffirm his hardline Hindutva credentials, exhorted the Hindu community to remove loudspeakers playing azan from mosques after May 4. He told them to play the Hanuman Chalisa at twice the volume in front of mosques if the loudspeakers are not dislodged.

“If they [Muslim community] do not understand in simple language, then let what has to happen happen… You [the Hindu community] should not sit quiet. I urge the police to dismantle these loudspeakers from mosques,” said the MNS chief in his much-anticipated address on Sunday evening.

He said even loudspeakers outside temples should be taken down, but only after the ones in mosques are removed. “Loudspeakers are not part of your religion [Islam]. It is now or never,” he said.

“Don’t think of anything, these loudspeakers must come down. I have said earlier that this is a social and not a religious question. I have no wish to cause riots in Maharashtra. The Muslim community needs to understand this,” Mr. Thackeray said.

However, he said that if the Uttar Pradesh government could remove loudspeakers, then why not the Maharashtra government. “All these loudspeakers [outside mosques] are illegal. How many mosques have the requisite permission as mandated by the Supreme Court? Someone told me there are 600 mosques in Sambhajinagar [MNS’s name for Auranagabad] alone. Is this a concert going on here every day?” Mr. Thackeray said.

He asked why the Hindu community alone should suffer when permission to hold a public event is denied on the grounds that a particular area is a silent zone.

Thackeray slams Pawar

Tearing into Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, he said Mr. Pawar had an allergy towards the word ‘Hindu’ and the State had deteriorated because of the caste politics being played by him.

“I have never heard Chhatrapati Shivaji’s name on his [Mr. Pawar’s] lips ever. He has deliberately spewed poison among the castes in order to secure votes. Even college students decide their friendships today based on caste,” Mr. Thackeray said, accusing Mr. Pawar of playing divisive and casteist politics.

Mr. Thackeray had earlier been slapped with a number of caveats by the Maharashtra police on the need to maintain decorum and to desist from using offensive slogans, hurting communities and deploying casteist references in his speech. While the police had restricted the number of attendees to 15,000, more than 50,000 supporters thronged the venue, several lining outside to listen to the speech.

‘Raj betraying Hindutva’

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has accused Raj of betraying Hindutva. Incidentally, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had similarly played his hardline Hindutva card at the same venue as Mr. Raj Thackeray’s speech in Aurangabad in 1988.

Since then, the Sena has had a grip on Aurangabad city, winning the Aurangabad civic body several times and transforming it into a bastion outside of their Mumbai stronghold.

