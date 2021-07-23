Raj Kundra moves Bombay HC seeking immediate release

Businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty is in police custody in connection with busted pornography racket

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty called his arrest for allegedly producing and circulating pornographic videos through social media “illegal” and moved the Bombay High Court on Friday seeking immediate release.

He was arrested on July 19 by the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with a pornography racket busted in February this year.

Mr. Kundra has challenged the orders passed by the Magistrate court and has pointed out that he wasn’t served a notice as per the Code of Criminal Procedure before he was arrested. He, along with his associate, have been remanded to police custody till July 27.

He has been charged with Sections 354C (voyeurism), 292 (sale, etc., of obscene books,), 293 (sale, etc., of obscene objects to young person), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.