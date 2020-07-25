Raj Bhavan’s “underground” organisations are political for us, clarifies Nagaland govt.

The Nagaland government has clarified that its definition of extremist organisations in the State does not match with that of Raj Bhavan.

The clarification follows reactions from extremist, traditional and civil society groups to an order asking all State government employees to list relatives in “underground organisations”.

In a statement on July 24, the Neiphiu Rio government said that the term “underground organisations” used in its July 7 office memorandum was “as conveyed by Raj Bhavan”. It also said that the order relating to filling up a self-declaration form listing such family members and relatives was issued on the direction of Governor R.N. Ravi.

The Governor is also the Centre-appointed interlocutor in the 23-year-old peace talks with Naga extremist groups, including the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland. The group calls itself the NSC of Nagalim but is usually referred to as NSCN (IM).

The State government, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party is a stakeholder, said that it has always used “Naga political organisations” to mean the extremist groups.

The government further said that the Governor had first sought the information about the employees’ kin on February 14 with an April 2 deadline. A reminder was sent on June 24 with a revised deadline.

The July 7 office memorandum approved by Chief Secretary Temjen Toy and signed by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha read: “As per instructions, all the Administrative Heads of Departments and all the Heads of Departments are directed to obtain information in the self-declaration form attached herewith, from all government servants under his/her department/office regarding family members and relatives in underground organisations and submit (it) to the Home Department, Political Branch latest by 7th August, 2020 positively.”

The NSCN (IM) and the working committee of Naga National Political Groups comprising seven rival groups on July 21 slammed the “profiling” of government employees’ kin as a “retrograde step” to “cripple the Naga political movement and forcefully bring the Naga political issue under the purview of law and order issue.”

The Naga Hoho, the apex body of all tribe-based organisations in Nagaland and the Naga Mothers’ Association also criticised the directive. They also said Mr. Ravi’s handling of the Naga political issue undermined the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in signing the “historic” Framework Agreement in August 2015.

Meanwhile, four Naga civil bodies in Manipur have submitted a memorandum to Mr. Modi, seeking his intervention in bringing the Naga political talk to its logical conclusion at the earliest based on the history and situation of the Nagas. They also resented the “provocative” gunning down of six NSCN (IM) members in an encounter in Arunachal Pradesh on July 11.

The organisations are United Naga Council, All Naga Students Association Manipur, Naga Women Union and Naga People Movement for Human Rights.