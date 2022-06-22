Rairangpur basks in the glow of Droupadi Murmu’s Presidential nomination

People not only from Odisha but neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal queue up from dawn before her home

People not only from Odisha but neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal queue up from dawn before her home

From a nondescript town in one of Odisha’s backward regions, Rairangpur overnight finds itself basking in the glow of the national spotlight. It will now forever be known as the home of Droupadi Murmu, who’s almost certain to be the next President of India.

The sleepy town woke up early on Wednesday to congratulate Ms. Murmu as she prepares to hold the highest Constitutional post next month. It was not dawn yet but people had started to queue up before her Mahuldiha house in Rairangpur. They came not just from Odisha but neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal as well.

“Many people had gone to bed early on Tuesday and missed the news of Ms. Murmu being nominated as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential candidate. But phones kept ringing with some denizens enthusiastically sharing the news. In the morning, the message boxes were full,” Naveen Ram, a resident of Rairangpur, who has known Ms. Murmu for over two decades, said.

Ms. Murmu, too, only managed to catch a few hours of sleep. “Congratulatory messages kept flowing till late into the night and madam had to answer each phone call,” Kishore K. Rajak, a close associate of Ms. Murmu’s, said.

By morning, the NDA Presidential nominee had Z-plus security cover. Armed personnel of the National Security Guard, and State Police personnel, had taken their positions, with control over the flow of visitors to her home.

After she was nominated for the top post, Ms. Murmu went to temples to pray. She was seen sweeping the floor of a local Shiva temple at Rairangpur. She also went to Jaher, a Santhal sacred grove. Ms. Murmu belongs to the Santhal tribe.

As the flow of visitors began to her residence began to swell over the course of the day, security forces had to intervene. Those who know Ms. Murmu, however, had unhindered access to her home.

“Despite personal tragedies, she has achieved spectacular success in her life. When she was Governor of Jharkhand, she used to come to her house more often. She has conducted herself like any other normal citizen of Rairangpur. I noticed no change in her approach although she is certain to become the first citizen of India,” Mithila Tudu, a resident of Rairangpur, said.

The 64-year-old has endured the untimely death of her husband Shyam Charam Murmu, and that of two sons. She has one daughter, who works in a bank.

Alok Ranjan Mohanta, another resident, said, “She is affable and soft-spoken. We are sure she will continue to meet people like a normal citizen in future.”

Ms. Murmu was born in Uparbeda village under the Kusumi block of Mayurbhanj district. She completed her primary education in her village and graduated from Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar, in 1979. A vegetarian who often carries packed food to her workplace, Ms. Murmu started out as a clerk in Odisha’s Irrigation Department.