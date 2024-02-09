ADVERTISEMENT

Raipur schoolgirl ends life, blames teacher in note

February 09, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - RAIPUR:

The student took the extreme step after being reprimanded by the teacher for skipping class.

Shubhomoy Sikdar

Upset over being reprimanded by her school teacher for skipping a class, a 12-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur allegedly hanged herself on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

She left behind a note blaming the teacher for taking the extreme step based on which the police booked the teacher for abetment to suicide and subsequently arrested her, said Superintendent of Police (Ambikapur City) Smruthik Rajnala said.

In the note, the girl has written that the teacher had  seized the students’ identity cards, as a result of which she feared parental involvement. Upon returning home from school on the same day, she complained of feeling unwell and later locked herself in her room.

As the victim didn’t respond to her phone calls, around 9.30 pm her mother tried hard to open the door which was locked from inside. On breaking the door, the girl was found dead. 

The father of the deceased girl had narrated the incident to the journalists, but not to them, police said.

“She wrote on the suicide note please don’t give punishment to my friends,” the parent said and alleged that teachers at the school tortured the students.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.

