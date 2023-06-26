Raipur | Face of viral ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’ meme Devraj Patel killed in road accident

June 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - RAIPUR

Devraj Patel, a Chhattisgarh-based popular comedian and YouTuber and the face of viral “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai” meme, died in a road accident here on June 26.

The teenager, who hailed from Mahasamund, had become famous through a viral meme for a video, specifically for his one liner “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai Bhai” (It hurts deep within my heart, brother) in what was an emotional appeal to hateful and mocking comments on his video content. The video had first surfaced in 2019 and is being shared ever since.

According to the police, Patel was travelling on a motor cycle which was hit by a speeding truck from behind. He had posted a video on his Instagram page a few hours before his death.

In the past, he had even made a video with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also shared massively on social media. Following the fatal accident, Mr. Baghel posted a tweet paying tribute to the departed influencer.

“Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai”, who made us all laugh, left us today. The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti:,” he said in a tweet along with a video in which he featured with Mr. Patel.

In the past, he had posted a video informing that he had shifted base to Raipur. He was featured in the pilot episode of popular Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s web series Dhindora in 2021.