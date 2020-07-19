Rainwater floods ward of COVID-19 patients

Ghaziabad

19 July 2020 23:35 IST

Video of Bareilly incident goes viral

In a video that went viral on Sunday, water could be seen gushing from the roof of a COVID-19 ward in a private hospital at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The infected persons could be seen staring helplessly at the thick stream of water falling almost in the middle of the ward, with no hospital staff around.

Raising questions about the efficiency of the State government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted the video.

The incident happened at the Rajshree Medical Research Institute & Hospital, designated as a COVID-19 hospital by the district administration.

Arjun Singh, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital said the incident happened on Saturday when the rainwater outlet got damaged because of heavy rain.

He said the hospital has around 100 COVID-19 patients.

Ishan Pratap Singh, Joint Magistrate, Bareilly, told reporters that as soon as the video came to his notice, officials concerned were rushed to the hospital.

‘Plumbing issue’

“It was found that because of construction activity in the hospital, there was a plumbing issue that led to this leakage of rainwater. The patients were removed from the ward and the roof was repaired,” he said.