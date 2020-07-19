Rainwater floods ward of COVID-19 patients

In a video that went viral on Sunday, water could be seen gushing from the roof of a COVID-19 ward in a private hospital at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The infected persons could be seen staring helplessly at the thick stream of water falling almost in the middle of the ward, with no hospital staff around.
Raising questions about the efficiency of the State government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted the video.
The incident happened at the Rajshree Medical Research Institute & Hospital, designated as a COVID-19 hospital by the district administration.
Arjun Singh, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital said the incident happened on Saturday when the rainwater outlet got damaged because of heavy rain.
He said the hospital has around 100 COVID-19 patients.
Ishan Pratap Singh, Joint Magistrate, Bareilly, told reporters that as soon as the video came to his notice, officials concerned were rushed to the hospital.
‘Plumbing issue’
“It was found that because of construction activity in the hospital, there was a plumbing issue that led to this leakage of rainwater. The patients were removed from the ward and the roof was repaired,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath