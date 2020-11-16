Rains to boost wheat sowing in Punjab, Haryana

Wheat, the main winter crop, is sown between late October till December while the harvesting will start from April onwards.

The rain spell will help in reducing pressure on groundwater besides retaining soil moisture.

Fairly widespread overnight rain in the country’s key wheat producing States of Punjab and Haryana is expected to boost the wheat crop sowing in the ongoing Rabi (winter) season, officials and experts told The Hindu on Monday.

Besides, with the minimum temperature likely to drop 2-4 degree Celsius by middle of the ongoing week, it would benefit the temperature-sensitive wheat crop, which thrives in cold conditions.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain and thundershowers occurred in Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The showers have brought cheers to farmers, especially the wheat growers, as the rain spell would help in reducing pressure on the groundwater besides retaining soil moisture.

“The region, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, received scattered to fairly widespread rain overnight accompanied with thunderstorm. The current active wet spell is expected to be over by November 16 and thereafter weather conditions are likely to be dry with an expected fall in minimum temperatures in the next few days,” said Surinder Pal, director at the IMD, Chandigarh.

According to the government data, in Punjab, 39% of wheat sowing has been completed. The total sowing in the State is expected to be around 34.5 lakh hectares during the ongoing Rabi season. In Haryana, wheat has been sown on nearly 9 lakh hectares so far. Both States are major contributors of wheat to the central pool.

“The overnight rains have ended a long dry spell. These showers will pace up wheat sowing and will also reduce the burden of irrigation,” Gurvinder Singh, joint director with the agriculture department, told The Hindu.

P. S. Rangi, agriculture expert and former Punjab State Farmers Commission adviser, said the current rains would help in reducing pressure on the groundwater, besides it would also help in retaining soil moisture.

“The minimum temperature, which is likely to come down over the next few days would further assist the wheat crop as it thrives in cold conditions,” he said.

Wheat, the main winter crop, is sown between late October till December while the harvesting will start from April onwards.