Rains may delay mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya rookery

BERHAMPUR

12 March 2020 03:50 IST

Wet and packed sand does not offer a conducive coast for nesting, but sunshine may improve matters in a few days

Rains over the past week are expected to delay mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles at Odisha’s Rushikulya rookery coast this year.

Thousands of mother Olive Ridleys are now at sea near this coast, which is a major mass nesting site of the marine turtles in India. They are sporadically nesting in single numbers almost every night. According to forest officials, about a week ago, around 25 Olive Ridley turtles had come out to lay eggs, which suggested that mass nesting may have commenced in a few days.

Major obstacle

But the drizzling over the past one week, as well as a heavy shower three days ago, has reduced the conduciveness of the beach near Rushikulya rookery for mass nesting. “Rains packed up the loose sand of the beach, which is a major obstacle for mass nesting of Olive Ridleys,” said Dilip Kumar Martha, Khallikote Range Officer of the the Forest Department, who is monitoring the arrangements for the mass nesting. In the past, similar rains had delayed mass nesting at this coast.

According to Mr. Martha, on Wednesday, sand at this coast was still wet at depth of six to eight inches. Tightly packed wet sand makes it hard for mother turtles to dig it up to lay eggs.

Southward wind

Rains had also halted the southward wind that coincides with mass nesting. This southward wind starts after the end of winter, and is quite dry and warm. It reduces moisture in the sand and atmosphere, and increases the temperature of the sea and air near the coast, which in turn dries and loosens the sand at the nesting beach. “With the southward wind, some changes also occur in the sea, which alters its colour near the Rushikulya rookery,” said Mr. Martha.

According Bivash Pandav, Scientist, Wildlife Institute of India, who has been involved in studying Olive Ridleys for two decades, the turtles also wait for this wind as it diminishes the trail of smell from their bodies and eggs, which can attract predators.

The rains have stopped now and sun is out fully. The southward wind is expected to revive soon. A few sunny days accompanied by the southward wind will again make the coast conducive for mass nesting, said Mr. Pandav.

April nesting

Past records indicate mass nesting has at times occurred in April at the Rushikulya rookery, said Mr. Pandav.

But no one knows what the mother Olive Ridleys have in mind. In 2019, despite a large congregation of Olive Ridleys at sea, mass nesting did not occur at the Rishikulya rookery coast. But in 2018, double mass nesting occurred at this coast in February and April, with the total nesting figures rising over 4,73,000.

The Forest Department has made arrangements for the security of Olive Ridleys during their mass nesting, as well as the protection of the eggs till they hatch.

Arrangements made

A 5 km-long metal net fence has been erected from Gokharkuda to Bateswar, the most preferred mass nesting location, and it’s being regularly cleaned. The sea near the Rushikulya rookery is being patrolled with the help of two trawlers, two speed boats and a country boat to stop the entry of trawlers that can kill Olive Ridleys in the sea. The Forest Department has set up 11 on-shore camps at the mass nesting beach.