Rains lash western Maharashtra

After a brief respite, several parts of western Maharashtra including Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts were battered by incessant showers in the past 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy showers were expected in the ghat areas in Maharashtra over the next 48 hours.

“While the situation is not expected to ease before September 7, today’s rainfall in western Maharashtra could be said to have reached its peak. While Pune city is expected to get moderate rainfall on Thursday, isolated areas in Pune district, especially the ghat areas, will nevertheless continue to receive heavy showers for the next two days,” said Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, Head, Weather & Air Pollution Monitoring Unit, IMD.

While Pune city received steady showers since Tuesday night, the downpour was extremely heavy in the catchment areas in Maval and Mulshi taluks.

The heavy downpour has led to Irrigation Department increasing the discharge of water from Pune’s Khadakwasla dam, causing the Bhide bridge in the city to be submerged.

With the Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and the Pavana dams being filled to capacity, the discharge of waters from the reservoirs has led to a rise in the Mula, Mutha and Pavana rivers.

According to authorities, 27,000 cusecs of water were let out of the Khadakwasla – Pune city’s potable water lifeline – on Wednesday while 12,500 cusecs of water was released from the Pavana dam, which caters to the potable water needs of Pimrpi-Chinchwad.

In western Maharashtra, the hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Satara district had received more than 200 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning, greatly increasing the inflow of water to the Koyna dam.

This led the authorities to raise the height of the doors of the Koyna dam, which was filled to its capacity of 104 tmcft, prompting a steady discharge of 38,000 cusecs since morning. A high-alert has been issued to people living in the vicinity of the dam.

Kolhapur, which has yet to recover from a crippling deluge, once again reeled under the onslaught of rain as extremely heavy showers battered several talukas, notably Gaganbawda tehsil.

More than 270 mm rain was recorded in the district in the past 24 hours, said authorities.

Two doors of the Radhanagari dam in the district was opened with a discharge of 1,428 cusecs causing a rise in the levels of the Bhogawati river.