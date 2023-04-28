ADVERTISEMENT

Rains lash Kashmir Valley; fresh snowfall in Gulmarg

April 28, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Srinagar

The meteorological department has forecast widespread rainfall in Kashmir and at isolated places of the Jammu region, but said the weather is expected to improve later in the day.

PTI

Gulmarg receives fresh snowfall while other parts of Kashmir were lashed by rains | file photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and other higher reaches in the Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said on Friday.

Gulmarg, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, received about four inches of snowfall, they said.

The officials said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the upper reaches of the valley, including at Zojilla Pass on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, forcing its closure for traffic.

Srinagar and other areas in the plains of the valley were lashed by rains, bringing down the temperature by several degrees.

It said there is a possibility of intermittent rain or thunderstorm at scattered places, especially towards late afternoon/evening from Saturday till Tuesday.

On May 3 and 4, there are chances of widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm, with the possibility of heavy rains at some places, the MeT office said.

