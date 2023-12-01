Rain spell to aid wheat crop sowing in Punjab and Haryana, say experts

December 01, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Moderately widespread rain on Thursday across Punjab and Haryana, the country’s key wheat-producing states, is expected to aid the sowing of wheat crop during the ongoing Rabi (winter) season, experts told The Hindu.

Also, an expected drop in temperature following the rain would help the wheat crop, which is temperature-sensitive and thrives in cold conditions.

Moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at several places in Punjab and Haryana, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Farmers, especially the wheat growers, are all set to gain from the fresh showers as it would help ease the irrigation, moisturising the soil, reduce pressure on the groundwater and eventually bring down the input cost.

“We are expecting farmers to sow wheat in around 35 lakh hectares during this rabi season. Already 96% of wheat sowing has been completed. We are optimistic that in the next few days wheat sowing will be completed across the State, the rain spell would definitely help the crop,” said Jaswant Singh, Director of the Punjab Agriculture Department. In Haryana as well, the wheat sowing period is at its fag end. Both states are major contributors of wheat to the central pool.

Wheat, the main winter crop, is sown between late October till early December while the harvesting will start from April onwards.

‘Beneficial for sowing stage’

Anand Sharma, former Deputy Director General of the Agromet Advisory Service Division at the IMD, said that a rain spell during the sowing stage of a crop is always beneficial – be it for early sown or late sown crop.

“In Punjab and Haryana, the sowing usually starts in the first week of November, and this crop by now has reached the stage of crown root initiation. Irrigation at this stage is critical because if it’s not done then it could result in a drop in crop yield. Showers at this time would not just aid the crop, but would also help in reducing pressure on the groundwater and assist in retaining soil moisture. All this would eventually reduce the input cost of production for farmers, which should bring cheers to them,” said Mr. Sharma.

He said rainfall is expected to bring the temperature down in the days to come, which is also another good sign for the wheat crop growth.

